100 years ago in Spokane: A suspect from the start, Lulu Siler was finally arrested in connection with her husband’s killing

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

“Oh, Lord, don’t let them hang me.”

Those were the words of Lulu Siler of Spokane when she was arrested for the murder of her husband on a Thompson Falls rail siding, a Sanders County deputy told the court during a preliminary hearing.

Observers said it was doubtful that Siler would testify in her own defense.

From the booze beat: Six young rowdies were arrested outside of the Otis Orchards Community Hall on charges of drunkenness and attempting to disrupt a community dance.

The trouble began a week earlier when a group of rowdies “engaged in a battle” outside of the hall.

The people in charge of the hall complained to police, who then kept watch outside of the hall the next weekend.

There, they saw six young men, between 20 and 22, drinking moonshine liquor and causing disturbances. They were all charged with drunkenness.

From the lutefisk file: The Victor-Johnson Co. on East Baldwin Avenue launched a new industry in Spokane: a lutefisk plant.

Lutefisk was a Scandinavian codfish product shipped from Norway. It arrived in a dried form, “hard as a board.” The Spokane plant used a nine-day treatment technique to restore it to “something of its original texture” before sale.

The company planned to process 1,000 bales of dried lutefisk, each bale weighing 100 pounds, over the coming year.