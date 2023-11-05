Dave Boling: ‘Tushy kicking’ was a nice way to describe Ravens’ rout of Seahawks

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

Probably being cautious not to draw any flags from FCC monitors, television commentator Tony Romo called Baltimore’s 37-3 demolition of the Seattle Seahawks “an old-fashioned tushy kicking.”

Far too genteel for this rude battering, Tony.

The Ravens’ 37-3 victory needs tougher adjectives, if profanity must be avoided. There was plenty of time, as Baltimore piled up the points in the second half, to consult the thesaurus for more descriptive modifiers than “tushy kicking.”

Ruination. Laying waste. Ravaging (kind of nice how it sounds like something Ravens would do).

Also worth noting, under the circumstances, that the collective noun for a flock of ravens is an “unkindness.” Yet another good description of how the Ravens treated the Seahawks with profound unkindness.

This being a game of physical domination, it seemed as if every Ravens player physically dominated their opposing Seahawk. And that’s the most important element required in describing the profound difference between the Ravens and Seahawks on Sunday.

The thesaurus also kicked out this one: subjugation – the action of bringing someone under domination or control. It carries the impression of off-handed dismissal, as if the Seahawks were so insignificant they could be discarded with minimal consideration.

So, yes, the Ravens subjugated the Seahawks in every phase of the game.

And, remember, this was promoted as an early showdown between potential Super Bowl candidates.

Ha, half right.

Baltimore, now 7-2, is clearly one of the best teams in the National Football League.

The Seattle Seahawks, at 5-3, are still well-positioned to challenge in the NFC West, but this was rightfully considered a barometer game to reveal their status compared to the league’s elite. And it showed them how far away they are.

Geno Smith? Not there. Although he rarely had time make his reads with Ravens in his face, his statistical downward trend continues.

So, offensive line? Nope (see protection problems, Smith).

And that improved run-stopping defense that was surrendering fewer than 100 ground yards a game? Nope. The Ravens were just a couple last-minute kneel-downs from 300 rushing yards on Sunday.

The Ravens’ 29-6 advantage in first downs reflects the lopsidedness on both sides of the ball, but this stat might be even more illustrative: The Seahawks accumulated 151 total yards offense on 47 plays, while Ravens’ undrafted free-agent rookie running back Keaton Mitchell rushed for 138 yards on just nine carries. He hadn’t had a carry all season.

The Seahawks have had company in their futility against Baltimore, as the Ravens delivered a similar fanny spanking to the NFC North-leading Lions, too, 38-6.

Let’s recognize that the Seahawks don’t have to be better than Baltimore to make this a strong season. But they have to finish better than San Francisco and correct problems along the way.

They next play Washington and the Rams. It’s reasonable to see the Hawks pulling it together for a couple healing wins and getting to 7-3 before entering a holiday stretch that will define their season.

Two of those games are against divisional rival San Francisco, which also has been struggling, but should remain a serious impediment. The other two games are at Dallas and against the Eagles at home. If they can split those four games, they could likely get two of the final three against Tennessee, Pittsburgh and Arizona.

That would get them to 11 wins, or maybe 12 with good fortune, especially depending on how they do against the Niners. Those are generally postseason win totals.

This team shares the NFL lead in rookies (15) on the 53-man roster, and, until Sunday, they seem to be ripening. Even against the Ravens, rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon performed well, as did rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (six catches).

Giving up 300 rushing yards doesn’t reflect well on any defenders, but newly acquired defensive tackle Leonard Williams had a couple nice plays, getting into the Ravens backfield, and second-year edge rusher Boye Mafe got a sack and put pressure on Baltimore’s elusive quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It’s November, too early to write off the Seahawks, but too late to think this rout was just an off-day. They still have nine games left and can rally . Besides, they don’t have to face a team like Baltimore every week.

Nobody’s tushies could withstand that kind of beating.