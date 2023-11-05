State playoff matchups set for football, girls soccer, small school volleyball

The state playoffs start this week for football, girls soccer and small-school volleyball. On Sunday, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced first-round matchup for each of the three sports.

Football

First-round games Friday or Saturday. Most day/time/locations to be determined.

4A: Greater Spokane League champion Gonzaga Prep (9-1) earned the No. 8 seed and will host ninth-seeded Chiawana (9-1) in the first round. The Bullpups pulled away from Sunnyside 38-28 in a District 6/8 matchup on Friday to secure the state bid.

3A: Mt. Spokane (9-1) blanked Roosevelt 27-0 in a round-of-32 game on Saturday and received the No. 7 seed. The Wildcats host 10th-seeded Garfield at Union Stadium. Ridgeline (8-2) qualified for state in its third season, shutting down Seattle Prep in the second half in a 38-14 win on Saturday. The Falcons travel to third-seeded Arlington on Friday at 5 p.m.

2A: GSL 2A champ Clarkston is the No. 8 seed and hosts ninth-seeded Woodland. Rogers, which qualified for state for the first time since 2015 by winning a three-way tiebreaker on Tuesday, is the No. 15 seed and travels to second-seeded Anacortes Saturday at 1 p.m.

1A: Northeast A champion Lakeside (9-0) rolled over Chelan 42-7 in a District 6-8 crossover on Friday and took the No. 2 seed. The Eagles host 15th-seeded Life Christian Academy in the first round. Freeman (7-3) handled Quincy 56-0 in a crossover and was named the 10th seed. The Scotties face No. 7 Montesano on the road.

2B: Northeast 2B champ Northwest Christian (10-0) beat Lake Roosevelt 76-14 in a crossover and received the No. 3 seed. The Crusaders get a bye into the quarterfinals. Asotin (7-3) beat Manson 21-13 on Saturday and is the No. 9 seed. The Panthers play at eighth-seeded River View Saturday at 2 p.m.

1B: No. 2 Wilbur-Creston-Keller (9-0) gets a bye into a quarterfinal. No. 6 Almira/Coulee-Hartline (8-2) hosts 11th-seeded Concrete. No. 8 Wellpinit (7-2) hosts ninth-seeded Darrington Saturday at 2 p.m.

Girls soccer

First-round games Tuesday or Wednesday. Most day/time/locations to be determined.

4A: Gonzaga Prep (14-3) beat Chiawana 3-0 in the District 8 title game and earned the No. 3 seed. The Bullpups host 14th-seeded Eastmont.

3A: Mead (12-7) beat Mt. Spokane (10-5) 1-0 in the district championship game and both qualified for state. The Panthers are the No. 12 seed and travel to fifth-seeded Auburn Riverside on Friday. The Wildcats, the No. 15 seed, hosts 18th-seeded Central Kitsap in a play-in game at Union Stadium.

2A: GSL and district champion West Valley (18-0) is the No. 1-overall seed in the bracket and hosts 16th-seeded Port Angeles. GSL runner-up Clarkston (11-4-1) was awarded the No. 15 seed and travels to second-seeded Fife.

1A: Freeman (12-4-2) knocked off Lakeside (14-4-1) 3-1 in the district title game, then the Eagles qualified for state with a crossover win. No. 7 Freeman hosts 10th-seeded Bear Creek, while No. 9 Lakeside travels to eighth-seeded Vashon Island.

2B/1B: No. 3 Davenport (12-1-1) gets a bye to a quarterfinal. No. 5 Northwest Christian (12-2-2) hosts 12th-seeded Mabton in a first-round game.

Volleyball

At Yakima SunDome. 2A/1A Friday/Saturday. 2B/1B Wednesday/Thursday.

2A: No. 8 Pullman (13-6) vs No. 9 Enumclaw. No. 10 Shadle Park (15-2) vs No. 7 Tumwater.

1A: No. 6 Freeman (15-3) vs No. 11 Toppenish. No. 9 Lakeside (13-6) vs. No. 8 King’s.

2B: No. 3 Colfax (17-3) vs No. 14 Walla Walla Academy. No. 5 Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (17-2) vs No. 12 Coupeville. No. 13 Liberty (11-6) vs No. 4 Goldendale.

1B: No. 1 Oakesdale (20-0) vs play-in winner. No. 4 Almira/Coulee-Hartline (17-2) vs play-in winner. No. 6 Northport (19-2) vs No. 11 Entiat. No. 9 Odessa (11-9) vs No. 8 Orcas Island. No. 10 St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse (14-3) vs No. 7 Waterville-Mansfield. No. 12 Springdale (13-8) vs No. 5 Liberty Christian.