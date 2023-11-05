The Dirt: Progress made for 226-unit project near airport

The first building has been completed and passed inspection by Spokane County for a 226-unit development south of Spokane International Airport.

The newly constructed building J, is one of 10 buildings planned for the first phase of construction of the Marjorie at Aspen Park development.

Commercial construction permits for this phase include buildings ranging in size from two units to 24 units.

The cost of construction for each residential building is estimated to range from $200,000 for duplexes and $2.4 million for the larger multifamily structures.

So far, permits submitted to the county amount to 138 units.

All of the 10 permits are planned for a 10.12-acre parcel just south of Interstate 90 at 5716 S. Spotted Road. The property, including 10 adjoining acres, is owned by Liberty Lake-based Rudeen Development.

The firm could not be reached by Thursday afternoon for further details.

Rudeen Development’s project portfolio includes the Amelia Apartments, a 396-unit project in Post Falls, Apartments Twenty-Six, a 270-unit project in Post Falls, and Knox Lane III, a four-building office and warehouse project in Liberty Lake.

107-unit project approved by Valley

Five separate construction permits have been approved and issued by the city of Spokane Valley to build four residential buildings and a clubhouse near Costco Wholesale.

Dubbed the 4th Avenue Multi-Family, the project will span 6 acres at 5910 E. Fourth Ave. The property is owned by brothers Joel and Jordan Tampien who founded 4 Degrees, a Spokane-based real estate company.

Spokane-based Trek Architecture designed the project, and Spokane Valley-based TW Clark Construction is the contractor listed.

None of the parties could be reached by Thursday afternoon.

The residential buildings will range in size from 20 units to 31 units and are estimated to cost more than $2 million dollars to build, the largest building to cost $3.75 million.

The clubhouse will encompass 9,000 square feet and cost $375,000.