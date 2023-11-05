Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker named to Naismith watchlist

From staff reports

Charlisse Leger-Walker enters the season as one of the top 50 players in college basketball.

At least according to the Naismith College Player of the Year Watchlist, which included the Washington State guard among 50 players when its preseason list was announced Sunday.

Leger-Walker, a three-time All-America honorable mention recipient, was named Pac-12 Tournament MVP when she led the Cougars to their first tournament title last season.

WSU enters the season ranked 24th and was picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 by coaches and the media.

Leger-Walker was also one of 20 players named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watchlist, given to the nation’s best shooting guard.