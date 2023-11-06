Arraignment date set for suspected gunman in mass shooting at Tacoma’s Alleycat bar

By Peter Talbot The News Tribune

The man suspected of opening fire inside a bar early Sunday morning on Tacoma’s 6th Avenue, killing two people and injuring three more, is expected to be arraigned on murder and assault charges Tuesday.

Police said the man surrendered at police headquarters Sunday afternoon and was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault. A spokesperson from the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the alleged shooter would make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon to enter a plea and have bail set.

The suspect has yet to be formally charged. The News Tribune typically does not name suspects of crimes until a charging decision has been made.

A 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman killed in the mass shooting have yet to be identified by the county medical examiner’s office. Police have not identified the ages of the other three victims, but officials said all are adults.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. inside The Alleycat, a bar in the 2700 block of 6th Avenue, a popular business district occupied by restaurants and late-night bars. The suspect fled after the shooting.

A memorial to the five victims of the shooting appeared outside the bar Monday morning. Flowers, candles and photos of those shot were laid on the sidewalk. The deaths marked the 27th and 28th homicides in Tacoma this year. At this time last year, the city had recorded 39 killings.