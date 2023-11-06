Locally: Washington State All-American hammer thrower Tony Tenisci dies at 74

From staff and news services

Tony Tenisci, an All-American in track and field at Washington State in the 1970s, died on Oct. 28. He was 74.

A 1974 graduate of Washington State, Tenisci was a four-time NCAA All-American in the hammer throw for the Cougars. He is a former Canadian national record holder in the hammer throw and participated in the British Commonwealth and Pan American Games. He also trained and studied in Germany, Russia and Australia.

Tenisci earned his master’s degree in physical education from Washington State after doing postgraduate work in physiology and biomechanics of exercise in athletics at the University of Moscow in Russia. He also studied at the University of Gutenberg in Germany and the University of Hawaii.

A renowned innovator in weight throws, physical education and promotions, he was head coach of women’s track and field at the University of Pennsylvania in 2012-2016. He coached numerous male throwers, including 2015 discus national champions and 2020 Olympian Sam Mattis and 2003 javelin national champion Brian Chaput.

Tenisci is known for being the creator of women’s hammer throwing in America. Through his efforts, this event has developed into one of the finest throwing events for women in track and field, Penn athletics posted on its website.

He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Trail, British Columbia.

Cross country

Mt. Spokane graduate Kahea Figeuira finished fifth and earned All-Cascade Collegiate Conference honors, helping the College of Idaho women’s team to a dominating victory at the conference championships in Caldwell, Idaho.

The Yotes dominated the event, scoring an almost-perfect 18 points for their fifth consecutive championship and 10th all-time.

Figueira, a junior, had a time of 21:48.3 over the 6K course.

Other area runners in the top 20 were Brooklyn Shell, a senior from Coeur d’Alene High, ninth in 22:27.6 and Chloe Overberg, a sophomore from Asotin, 16th in 22:41.7.

Eastern Oregon won the men’s championship with a boost from Winston Telford, a senior from Davenport, Washington, who placed 13th with a time of 25:04.2 over the 8K course.

Other area runners in the top 20 were Lewis-Clark State’s Kobe Wessels, a sophomore from Lewiston, in seventh place (24:56.3); and LCSC’s Carter Gordon, a junior from Lake City High, in 17th place (25:21.8).

• Western Washington won the women’s event at the Division II West Regional cross country meet for the first time on October 30 at Ash Creek Preserve in Polk County, Oregon, and qualified for the Division II national championships.

WWU’s Ila Davis, a sophomore from Lewis & Clark High, finished 11th with a time of 21:19.4 over 6,000 meters. The Vikings were led by Ashley Reeck, who placed fifth.

Western Washington placed fourth in the men’s event.

The WWU women last qualified for nationals in 2019.

Golf

Lewis-Clark State College’s Kyla Currie was named Cascade Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for the period ending Oct. 29.

Currie (74-76 – 150), a senior from Lake City High, continued her breakout season with a tie for third at the Whitman Confluence Classic. Against 44 other golfers, she was the lone finisher in the top five, outside of players from the defending NCAA Division III champions of George Fox University. It was her third straight top-three finish, leading the Warriors to a third-place team finish.

Soccer

USL Spokane will hold official tryouts for the men’s League One Team, Spokane Velocity FC, Dec. 2-3 in Seattle and Dec. 9-10 in Spokane. Tryouts Dec. 2 and 3 in Seattle will take place at Interbay Stadium. A location will be announced for the tryouts in Spokane.

Both sets of tryouts will be run by USL Spokane’s front office team alongside Gareth Smith, sporting department consultant, and Josh McAllister, Spokane Velocity FC assistant coach and director of performance for USL Spokane.

Those who wish to participate are required to complete an application at spokanevelocityfc.com.