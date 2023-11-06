Tyson recalls dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after metals found

By Gerson Freitas Jr. Bloomberg

Tyson Foods Inc., the largest U.S. meat producer, is recalling almost 30,000 pounds of chicken nugget products aimed at children due to possible contamination with metal pieces.

Plastic bags of fully cooked “Fun Nuggets” that may be tainted were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a Saturday statement.

Tyson notified FSIS of the issue after receiving consumer complaints about small pieces of metal being found in the patties, which are shaped like dinosaurs.

One minor oral injury has been reported, and there’s concern that some product may be in consumers’ freezers, according to the announcement.

The Tyson recall was classified as “Class I,” meaning there is a “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the FSIS definition. There are currently seven active recalls under the same classification for product contamination, including by Tyson-owned Hillshire Brands Co. and competitor ConAgra Brands Inc.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” FSIS said.

Tyson fell 1.02% in closing Monday in New York.