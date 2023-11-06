Women’s basketball: No. 24 Washington State overcomes slow start, beats Cal Poly in season opener
Improved depth is expected to be a strength for the 24th-ranked Washington State women’s basketball team this season.
It showed in the Cougars’ season opener on Monday.
With star guard Charlisse Walker-Leger struggling offensively, WSU got 18 points from Bella Murekatete – one of five players in double figures – in a 78-61 victory over Cal Poly at Beasley Coliseum.
Idaho transfer Beyonce Bea added 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in her WSU debut.
Jenna Villa had 12 points, all on 3-pointers, Tara Wallack had 11 points and Astera Tuhina 10 for the Cougars, who trailed 34-31 at halftime.
Cal Poly led 41-40 before Leger-Walker’s layup with 6:09 left in the third quarter keyed a 14-0 burst to put WSU up 54-41. The Mustangs never got closer than eight the rest of the way.
Leger-Walker was just 2-of-10 shooting, but added nine assists and eight rebounds.
Idaho wins opener
Kennedy Johnson scored 18 points and the Vandals used a big third quarter to pull away from Walla Walla 92-50 in Moscow.
Leading 41-34 at the half, Idaho outscored the Wolves 35-6 in the third.
Aspen Caldwell added 13 points off the bench for UI.