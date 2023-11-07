7 Thanksgiving movies to stream this month

By Ebony Williams The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Thanksgiving entertainment tends to be dominated by football and parades. Compared to Christmas, there are relatively few specials and movies dedicated to the holiday.

But among the more limited options are some real icons you won’t want to miss. Here are seven of our favorites:

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” was created after the success of Peanuts’ beloved Christmas special. And while ABC owns the rights to the popular program, it won’t actually be airing on television this year. Instead, head over to AppleTV+ where you can stream it anytime.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful, as Steve Martin learns in this 80s favorite. Desperate to make it home to his wife for Thanksgiving, Martin’s character teams up with an unlikely travel companion. This hilarious film is available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

‘Soul Food’

What’s a holiday without a little family drama? This 1997 classic starring Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox and Nia Long tells the story of a family coming together after Big Mama falls into a coma. See if they can make it through a family dinner – while dealing with their issues – on HBO Max.

‘Instant Family’

Inspired by a true story, a couple is ready to start a family and looks into adopting. They fall in love with a little boy only to learn he has two other siblings including a rebellious 15-year-old girl.

‘Free Birds’

This animated flick follows two turkeys as they find a time machine. With their new found device, the two go back in time to try to get turkey off the menu. With voice performances by Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler, this animated movie is fun for adults and kids. It’s available on Netflix.

‘Lez Bomb’

A family event turns chaotic when a closeted woman brings her girlfriend home for Thanksgiving, only to have her coming-out efforts thwarted by the unexpected arrival of her male roommate. Available on Peacock.

‘Mistress America’

A college freshman finds herself alone on Thanksgiving when she cures her disappointment and loneliness by allowing herself to be pulled into the wacky schemes of her future stepsister. Available on Max and Hulu.