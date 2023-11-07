Get your ballots in while you can, Spokane County voters – today is election day

Heads up, procrastinators: Today is Election Day and the last chance for voters to put their ballots in a drop box or hand them off to the U.S. Postal Service.

Spokane County’s 2023 general election features a number of big local races, most notably for Spokane mayor and City Council president.

All county voters will weigh in on Measure 1, a 0.2% sales tax proposal that would generate an estimated $1.7 billion over 30 years. The sales tax would pay for two new jails and fund a variety of public safety projects.

City of Spokane residents will also decide if the city adopts a new law prohibiting homeless encampments near playgrounds, schools, parks and daycares.

Spokane County drop boxes will remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Most local libraries have a drop box, but the county website includes a full list of locations.

Voters can still put their ballots in the mail if they prefer, but the county elections office will only count ballots postmarked by Tuesday.

“Be sure to look at the pickup time on the blue boxes if you’re using the mail,” Spokane County Elections Manager Mike McLaughlin said.

Kim Frum, a strategic communications specialist with the U.S. Postal Service, said in an email the USPS recommends putting ballots in the mail at least a week before an election deadline.

Anyone who still needs a ballot has until 8 p.m. Tuesday to pick one up at the county elections office at 1033 W. Gardner Ave. or CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley.

McLaughlin said he expects turnout this year will be similar to 2019, when 47% of registered voters submitted a ballot.

“It’s good turnout for an off-year election,” he said.

Off-year elections, devoid of federal races, see far lower turnout than presidential elections.

For context, 82% of Spokane County voters participated in the 2020 Election.