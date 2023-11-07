Police arrest man armed with long gun near U.S. Capitol

By Peter Hermann Washington Post

U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday afternoon arrested a man carrying a long gun in a park near the Capitol, according to a department spokeswoman.

Authorities said it appears no shots were fired. Capitol Police posted on X, previously known as Twitter, that “at this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat.”

The Capitol Police spokeswoman said the man was spotted around 12:45 p.m. walking in Lower Senate Park with a firearm. The park is between the Capitol and Union Station, near the Russell and Hart Senate office buildings.

Police had few immediate details available about the incident or the arrested man, including his identity or a motive. Police said the firearm was recovered. They did not immediately identify the type of firearm other than to describe it as a long gun.

It was unclear whether the Capitol or any other buildings on the vast grounds were put on lockdown, but some people who were inside the Capitol during the incident said they were told to remain there for a time.

Police said they closed Columbus Circle between Louisiana and Delaware avenues NE, and D Street between Louisiana and Delaware avenues, also in Northeast Washington.