Prep roundup: West Valley girls soccer advances to state quarterfinal; GSL teams stay alive in volleyball districts

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

West Valley 8, Port Angeles 0: Laurin Matthew, Jenna Howe and Haylee Kelly scored two goal each and the No. 1-seeded Eagles (19-0) shut out the 16th-seeded Roughriders (11-7) in a State 2A first-round game at University HS.

Matthew scored in the 12th and 36th minute to help West Valley to a 3-0 lead at the half. Kelly added goals in the 64th and 79th minutes to cap the scoring. Aubrey Lobdell needed to make just two saves for the clean sheet.

The Eagles advance to a quarterfinal Friday or Saturday.

Volleyball

Lewis and Clark 3, Central Valley 0: Ellie DeAndre had 15 kills, Hailee Biegler had 31 assists and the visiting sixth-seeded Tigers (8-10) swept the fourth-seeded Bears (7-11) in a District 8 4A loser-out.

Mattie Resleff had 15 digs for LC, which advances to a loser-out match at Chiawana on Thursday.

Ridgeline 3, Kennewick 1: Julianne Hemphill had 13 kills, Makayla Hickman added 33 digs and the fifth-seeded Falcons (10-8) eliminated the visiting second-seeded Lions (13-6) 17-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13 in a District 7 3A loser-out.

Kyla Ross and Araleigh Arnold recorded 25 assists apiece for Ridgeline, which advances to the district third-place match against Ferris on Saturday.

Ferris 3, Walla Walla 0: Kennedy Smith had 10 kills, Kjiersty Jacobsen had 21 assists with 13 digs and the seventh-seeded Saxons (8-9) eliminated the visiting fourth-seeded Blue Devils (10-11) 25-22, 26-24, 25-15 in a District 7 3A loser-out.