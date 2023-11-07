Texans approve property tax cuts, money for parks, water, broadband, early returns show

By Robert T. Garrett Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans on Tuesday approved an increase in the homestead exemption on local school property taxes and a number of other proposals, according to early unofficial election returns.

Constitutional amendments headed for passage included funds to buy land for new state parks, fix leaky water pipes, improve broadband infrastructure and promote Tier 1 research universities such as the University of North Texas.

A proposal to give state subsidies to private companies to encourage construction of additional energy-generating capacity also appeared heading to approval. Proponents hope the measure will mean Texas’ main electric grid doesn’t again suffer widespread outages, as it did in February 2021.

Voters decided on 14 changes to the state Constitution proposed by the Legislature.

Five of the approved constitutional amendments ratified the Legislature’s creation of special funds.

State GOP leaders tucked portions of this year’s huge state surplus into the constitutional amendments for new special-purpose funds because that let them avoid passing a two-year budget busting a spending limit that voters approved in 1978.

The homestead exemption from school property taxes would be increased to $100,000, from $40,000 under Proposition 4. The apparent approval buttressed lawmakers’ wide-ranging plan for wheeling out $17.6 billion in school property tax cuts over two years.

Houston GOP Sen. Paul Bettencourt said the higher homestead exemptions, along with lower school property tax rates approved in an enabling bill lawmakers also passed, are retroactive and will show up on tax bills mailed out this fall.

“To have all of everyone’s hard work pay off, it’s fantastic to see the public finally getting the property tax reduction they have always wanted and deserved,” Bettencourt, who authored the legislation, said in a written statement.

Proposition 9, the retired teacher pension bump, was headed to passage. The constitutional amendment, which appeared to rival parkland purchases as the most popular proposal Tuesday, would ratify the key component of the Legislature’s $5 billion plan to assist retired educators. The plan also included one-time payments.

Teachers and other school personnel who retired after September 2004 have never had a bump to their pension checks to help offset inflation.

“Many of these retired educators, who spent their careers putting millions of Texas children on the road to success as adults, have been struggling to make ends meet,” Ovidia Molina, president of the Texas State Teachers Association, and Barbara Davis-Staley, president of its retiree affiliate, said in a joint statement.

Unlike Social Security recipients, who receive automatic increases to keep up with inflation, “most Texas educators don’t qualify for Social Security,” Molina and Davis-Staley said. “So for many, their TRS pensions are their only nest eggs and … COLAs have to be initiated by the Legislature.”

The constitutional amendment would free up $3.4 billion, for one-time cost of living adjustments of 2%, 4% and 6%, depending on when school district employees retired.

Here are the five amendments creating special funds:

Proposition 6 would create a Texas Water Fund with $1 billion from a supplemental appropriation bill passed last spring and would finance various water projects, especially updated pipes.

Proposition 8 would set up a Broadband Infrastructure Fund to expand high-speed internet access and connectivity.

Proposition 14 would establish a Centennial Parks Conservation Fund to dole out $1 billion included in the current two-year state budget for state park land acquisition.

Proposition 5 would create a $3 billion Texas University Fund.

State schools that are not part of the 19th-century Permanent University Fund, such as the UNT system, could become eligible for monies to help them boost their research prowess.

Proposition 7 would set up the Texas Energy Fund to finance new electric generation through grants and loans.

Other propositions heading to approval in early unofficial election returns:

Proposition 1, which would protect the right to farm, ranch, produce timber or manage wildlife.

Proposition 2, which would provide property tax breaks to child-care businesses.

Proposition 3, which would prohibit the Legislature from ever levying a wealth tax.

Proposition 10, which would provide property tax breaks to biomedical firms.

Proposition 11, which would permit certain recreational bonds in El Paso County.

Proposition 12, which would abolish the office of treasurer in Galveston County.

Voters in early unofficial returns were decisively rejecting Proposition 13, which would have raised the mandatory retirement age of state justices and judges to 79 years old, from 75.

In the three constitutional amendment elections that have been held since 2019, voters have approved all but one of the 19 different proposals put to them by lawmakers.

The sole exception was their defeat in 2019 of a constitutional amendment that would have let a person hold more than one office as a municipal judge. It was defeated, 65% to 35%.