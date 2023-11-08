Amazon eliminates jobs in music division in new round of cuts

By Kamaron Leach </p><p>and Spencer Soper Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc. is cutting jobs in its music division, which encompasses the retail giant’s audio streaming platform and digital storefront for songs, as Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy continues to reduce expenses throughout the company.

The jobs targeted are in Amazon Music’s editorial and audio content team, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the details are private. It was unclear how many positions are affected.

“Like many businesses, we have been closely monitoring our organizational needs and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses,” said an Amazon spokesperson. “As a result, some roles have been eliminated on the Amazon Music team. We will continue to invest in Amazon Music, and spend our resources on the products and services that matter most to customers, creators, and artists,”

Amazon initiated its biggest-ever corporate job cuts last year, which it expanded to 27,000 positions across the company. The cuts to Amazon Music began in October, when the division eliminated communications roles, and are distinct from the earlier layoffs, according to another person familiar with the matter.

The reductions in Amazon’s music division may signal an increasing shift of focus to another streaming platform: Prime Video. The direct-to-consumer video product is now home to the National Football League’s Thursday Night Football games and could be another tailwind for the retail giant in the future.

“We also have increasing conviction that Prime Video can be a large and profitable business in its own right as we continue to invest in compelling exclusive content for Prime members,” Jassy said last month during Amazon’s third-quarter earnings call.