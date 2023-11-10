Letters for Nov. 10, 2023

EV misconceptions

Ms. Madsen’s red herring correlations (“EV challenges no longer hypothetical in Fairfield,” Nov. 2) deliberately reinforce beliefs that nefarious cabals of global elites are coming for our freedoms. Not true!

EV crashes don’t often end in an unextinguishable fires of molten intensity.

EV fires do present challenges due to the thermal runaway, but they are far less likely ignite than gasoline powered vehicles. AutoinsuranceEZ states, “battery electric vehicles have just a .03% chance of igniting, compared to internal combustion engine vehicle’s 1.5% chance” MotorTrend: “EV’s account for 0.4 percent of all passenger vehicle fires there annually” (‘“there” being Sweden).

But heavy EVs are causing excessive wear and tear on our roadways! Forget about the ruts worn into Division and Interstate 90, the potholes and broken curbs during all those glory years long before the scourge of EV prevalence.

Compare two seven-passenger vehicles: EV Tesla X curb weight 5,594 pounds, cargo volume 92.3 cubic feet; internal combustion engine Cadillac Escalade curb weight: 6,290 pounds, cargo volume: 43 cubic feet

Internal combustion engine pickups range from 4,700 to 8,000 pounds.

Auto companies are not transitioning to EVs to supplicate greenie socialist. They are doing so to stay in business. Tesla’s meteoric success was a face punch wake-up call to the auto industry. This paradigm shattering upheaval has been replicated by non-legacy upstarts around the world. Will America smoothly adjust to this unavoidable reality or get left behind while nostalgically clutching crumbling ICE pearls. Readers, do you want your communities to be included or left behind?

Ken Yates

Spokane

De-escalation? How about ending the war?

I notice some people only want the Arab-Israel war to de-escalate when Israel responds. They never call for the Arabs officially fighting a now 75-year-long war to destroy Israel to end it. They don’t call for all the hostages to be released. They just complain when the Arabs suffer the consequences of their own choices.

The regular use of terrorism is war crime. The use of civilians as human shields, which not only do the Palestinian leaders admit they do, we see the evidence, is a war crime. The Geneva Convention makes very clear that hiding among civilians does not protect you from retaliation, so Israel going after the combatants and leaders who hide among civilians is not a war crime. Yet, somehow, that’s what people who claim to be liberal lie about.

People such as Elizabeth Melville (“Israel and Palestine conflict needs de-escalation,” Nov. 3), people who claim to value the sanctity of life, shouldn’t be calling for another hudna, so that the Palestinians can re-arm and perform more terror, as their leaders have openly said they will do. They’ll call for the Arabs to end their war and release all the hostages. I’m still waiting for them to do that.

David Teich

Spokane Valley

Israel aid package

While I agree with helping out Israel after the recent attack by Hamas, I don’t agree with how the Republicans want to fund this bill. The Republicans want to fund the $14.3 billion emergency aid package by cutting funding to the IRS that was approved last year through the Inflation Reduction Act. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said that cutting $14.3 billion from the IRS, in combination with sending aid to Israel would add a total of about $26.8 billion to the deficit over a decade.

The CBO estimates that the IRS would take in nearly $26.8 billion less in revenue over a decade if this bill passes. This would increase the tax burden on honest people who pay their taxes with every paycheck.

By increasing enforcement on millionaires this year, the IRS has already collected $160 million in back taxes.

I’d like the constituents of Cathy McMorris Rodgers to remember that she voted against the Inflation Reduction Act and that she voted for this aid package to be funded by stripping the IRS of its ability to go after tax cheats, when she comes up for re-election in 2024.

Carrie Cardenas

Spokane

McMorris Rodgers similarities to Speaker Johnson

Why did CMR nominate Mike Johnson to speaker of the House of Representatives? A quick look at Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ voting record may answer the question. McMorris Rodgers opposes women’s rights, consumer protection, funding education, environmental protection, financial sector regulation, gun control, foreign and humanitarian aid, labor rights and wages, LGBT rights, racial equality, and increasing revenues. She has voted against these middle-class agendas 96.9% of the time, according to politicsthatwork.com/voting-record. Now she is boasting about getting back to the people’s business by defunding the IRS to support the Israeli conflict with Hamas by supporting Mr. Johnson’s first actions as Speaker. Poorly crafted legislation such as this is political theater with little hope of passing the Senate.

This is not the people’s work we expect from our legislators. Clearly CMR and Mr. Johnson are two peas in the MAGA swamp. Their cries for small government and fiscal conservatism are drowned out by their extended hand accepting contributions from pharma, oil, banking and gun lobbyists. A debt that must be repaid at the expense of the middle class.

Lee Evans

Loon Lake

Bicycle helmets just good practice

I just read the article about the repeal of the bicycle helmet ordinance in Spokane (“Bicycling sans-helmets,” Nov. 6). This is a tough one. Helmets clearly prevent a lot of head and brain injuries. On the other hand, enforcement is a very low priority and it seems to be enforced in a discriminatory way.

I am 80 years old, an avid recreational road cyclist and former urban bicycle commuter, have ridden on public roads and multi-use trails for decades, and have worn a helmet for the past 50-plus years. All the while I was, until fairly recently, completely unaware whether they were legally required or not in places I rode. Wearing a helmet just makes good sense. In the Spokane Bicycle Club, of which I am a member, they are required on all rides.

Having said this, the city’s police department is apparently not able to enforce the traffic speed laws, even around parks and schools, so it is no surprise that bicycle helmet laws go largely unenforced. So I support the repeal of the legal requirement to wear a helmet, and urge the city to instead devote its resources to making the roads safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Don Barden

Spokane

Daylight saving time or not?

I’ve reached the point in my life when I don’t care if we’re on Pacific Daylight Time or Pacific Standard Time, but would prefer to forgo the clock changing ritual and subsequent accompanying adjustment to a new time. Our federal legislators, who control the change to PDT, wring their hands over which option is best. Our Washington state Legislators have opted for PDT as our state option, but I’d be OK with PST which we could do without federal approval. Maybe they could just toss a coin in Congress to see which option to go with. This is such a minor issue, given the other current overwhelming issues they need to address. Can’t they just make this decision?

Jim Malm

Spokane