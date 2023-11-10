Live updates: Down a starter, No. 11 Gonzaga opens season against Ivy League-favorite Yale
First half
6:46 – GU 24, Yale 23: Stromer checks out with two fouls and Yeo comes in and misses his first two attempts. Hickman leads the Zags with eight points, while Ike adds six.
Yale on a 2-minute scoring drought.
11:41 – Yale 21, GU 18: Zags tighten up on defense and pull back into it at the U12 media timeout.
Nembhard gets a pair of layups, while freshmen Stromer and Huff each hit 3s for GU. Both teams are 7-of-15 from the field with two 3-pointers. GU has four turnovers, though, while Yale has one.
16:26 – Yale 16, GU 6: Yale comes out hot, hitting 6-of-7 from the field to take a 10-point lead. Nembhard is 0-of-4 for the Zags, who have given up two turnovers.
19:41 – GU 2, Yale 0: Zags win the tip and Ike gets the first points of the season on a layup.
Starting 5
Pregame
Gonzaga suffered a major loss before it played a game this season.
Transfer guard Steele Venters, who figured to start and play a key role for the Zags this year, went out with a season-ending injury at practice this week. Now, GU’s depth will be tested in its season-opener.
The No. 11 Bulldogs host Yale tonight at 6 p.m. in the McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will be broadcast on KHQ and Root, also available to stream on ESPN+ outside the region.
Gonzaga will likely turn to newcomers to replace Venters in the starting five, potentially true freshman Dusty Stromer, who had a solid outing in the Zags exhibition win over Lewis-Clark State.
GU won’t have an easy opener. Yale was predicted to win the Ivy League, after tying with Princeton for first place a season ago. The Zags are favored by 12 points, according to vegasinsider.com.
Yale won its opener over Vassar 102-53.
Series history
Gonzaga won the only previous meeting against Yale 70-59 on Dec. 28, 1991 in Spokane.
Game preview
More on the Zags