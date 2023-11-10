Live updates: Down a starter, No. 11 Gonzaga opens season against Ivy League-favorite Yale

From staff reports

First half

6:46 – GU 24, Yale 23: Stromer checks out with two fouls and Yeo comes in and misses his first two attempts. Hickman leads the Zags with eight points, while Ike adds six.

Yale on a 2-minute scoring drought.

Ike makes it look easy giving the Zags the 22-21 lead over Yale with 10 minutes to go in the 1st half! pic.twitter.com/IVp4lp0Knr — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) November 11, 2023

11:41 – Yale 21, GU 18: Zags tighten up on defense and pull back into it at the U12 media timeout.

Nembhard gets a pair of layups, while freshmen Stromer and Huff each hit 3s for GU. Both teams are 7-of-15 from the field with two 3-pointers. GU has four turnovers, though, while Yale has one.

Ryan Nembhard with a strong finish 💪 pic.twitter.com/b3tO9KeW31 — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) November 11, 2023

It’s the Zags starting freshman Dusty Stromer tying it up at 16 with the shot from beyond the arc against Yale! pic.twitter.com/5mT2AvJkxg — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) November 11, 2023

16:26 – Yale 16, GU 6: Yale comes out hot, hitting 6-of-7 from the field to take a 10-point lead. Nembhard is 0-of-4 for the Zags, who have given up two turnovers.

19:41 – GU 2, Yale 0: Zags win the tip and Ike gets the first points of the season on a layup.

Dusty Stromer announced as a starter at the Kennel — a development nobody could’ve expected earlier this week. Joins a long list of #Gonzaga freshman who’ve started their college debut: Chet Holmgren, Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert… pic.twitter.com/4RjeD6QRpd — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 11, 2023

Starting 5

Zags starting five minus Venters: Ike, Watson, Nembhard, Hickman and …. freshman Dusty Stromer. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) November 11, 2023

Pregame

Gonzaga suffered a major loss before it played a game this season.

Transfer guard Steele Venters, who figured to start and play a key role for the Zags this year, went out with a season-ending injury at practice this week. Now, GU’s depth will be tested in its season-opener.

The No. 11 Bulldogs host Yale tonight at 6 p.m. in the McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will be broadcast on KHQ and Root, also available to stream on ESPN+ outside the region.

Gonzaga will likely turn to newcomers to replace Venters in the starting five, potentially true freshman Dusty Stromer, who had a solid outing in the Zags exhibition win over Lewis-Clark State.

GU won’t have an easy opener. Yale was predicted to win the Ivy League, after tying with Princeton for first place a season ago. The Zags are favored by 12 points, according to vegasinsider.com.

Yale won its opener over Vassar 102-53.

Early pregame work for #Gonzaga’s Graham Ike, who’s about two hours from playing his first college basketball game since a March 15, 2022, NCAA tourney game against Indiana (602 days). pic.twitter.com/K1oruMRBbv — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 11, 2023

Friday’s look 👀



In honor of Native American Heritage Month 💯 pic.twitter.com/imKEANhVg0 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 8, 2023

Watson ➡️ Ike 𝖈𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖊𝖈𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖓 😤😈 pic.twitter.com/safBr7iBbn — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 7, 2023

I asked Ben Gregg to describe each of his #Gonzaga teammates in a few words.



Graham Ike: “Big, friendly giant.”



Steele Venters: “Silent assassin.”



Dusty Stromer: “Hollywood.”



Nolan Hickman: “Goofball.”



Braden Huff: “Jim from The Office.”



Anton Watson: “Mr. Spokane.” pic.twitter.com/ZrvP0KoLuo — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 9, 2023

Series history

Gonzaga won the only previous meeting against Yale 70-59 on Dec. 28, 1991 in Spokane.

Game preview

Short-handed Gonzaga faces challenging opener versus Ivy League favorite Yale The challenges facing Gonzaga – vs. Yale, potentially four ranked teams in the next three weeks and the rest of the season – became even tougher with news of projected starting wing Steele Venters suffering a season-ending knee injury. | Read more

Key matchup: Forward Matt Knowling paces Yale’s balanced attack Yale has several possibilities for key matchup with four double-digit scorers returning from last year’s squad, but the nod goes to 6-foot-6 senior forward Matt Knowling. | Read more

