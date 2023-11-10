State roundup: Freeman football advances to quarterfinal showdown with Lakeside; Mead, Mt. Spokane girls soccer advance

Freeman quarterback Luke Whitaker passes against host Montesano in a State 1A first-round game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Lane Mathews/courtesy)

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school state tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Football

Freeman 28, Montesano 21: Junior Vance Coyner had two first-quarter interceptions and added 12-yard touchdown catch in the second as the visiting 10th-seeded Scotties (8-3) built a big lead and held off the seventh-seeded Bulldogs (10-1) in a State 1A first-round game.

Freeman forced five turnovers, three in the first quarter, and led 28-0 early in the second half behind four Luke Whitaker touchdown passes.

The Scotties face Northeast A League foe Lakeside in a quarterfinal next week.

It’s been a season to remember for Freeman, with the debut of a multi-million-dollar turf field and rebuilding after the graduation of 13 seniors from last year’s squad that reached a state semifinal before bowing out to eventual state champ Royal 57-21.

After a convincing 56-0 crossover win last week over Quincy, the overarching question about the Scotties matchup against Montesano was how their high-powered offense – which averaged 29 points per game – would stack up against a Bulldogs defense which allowed just 27 points all season.

The answer, surprisingly, came from the defensive side as Freeman forced five turnovers and turned Montesano over on downs twice.

“We play some tough kids; it just prepares them every week.” Scotties coach Ben Cochran said. “They don’t care who gets the credit. The best saying is love, and loving each other. That’s what they do, they’re good at that.”

The first Freeman touchdown was set up by an 81-yard carry by senior Kanoa Rogan, who scored on a 5-yard catch two plays later.

“I just told people to watch film and be prepared,” Rogan said. “We’ve got a lot of self-starters and I try to encourage everyone to do their best.”

Multiple turnovers allowed Freeman to control the action in the first half, and Montesano didn’t get on the board until 57 seconds left in the third quarter.

The win sets the Scotties up with a rematch against NEA champion Lakeside, which downed Freeman 26-14 in September.

“It’s another week together as a team, that’s what were excited for,” Cochran said.

–Correspondent Lane Mathews contributed to this report.

Arlington 35, Ridgeline 13: Layton Martin accounted for five touchdowns and the third-seeded Eagles (11-0) beat the visiting 14th-seeded Falcons (8-3) in a State 3A first-round game.

Martin had touchdown passes of 5, 35 and 57 yards and added 56 yards and two rushing TDs.

Easton Amend caught two touchdown passes from Landon Garner and Brayden Allen had two interceptions for Ridgeline, which made its first state appearance in the school’s third year.

Coeur d’Alene 7, Eagle 6: Caden Symons scored on a 1-yard run in the first half and the visiting Vikings (9-2) beat the Mustangs (10-1) in an Idaho 5A semifinal.

Eagle’s Davis Harsin scored on a 16-yard quarterback keeper in the third quarter, but the extra point was blocked. Eagle missed a 35-yard field goal with 26 seconds left.

CdA faces Highland in the state championship game next week.

Girls soccer

3A

Mead 3, Auburn Riverside 0: Teryn Gardner scored two goals and the 12th-seeded Panthers (14-7) eliminated the fifth-seeded Ravens (13-4-2) in a state first-round game at Interbay Stadium in Seattle.

Mead takes on Lakeside (Seattle) in a quarterfinal on Saturday.

Mt. Spokane 2, Shorewood 1: Reese Petersen and Bre Koscielski each scored in the first 10 minutes and the 15th-seeded Wildcats (8-4) beat the second-seeded Stormrays (15-1) in a state first-round game.

Mt. Spokane faces seventh-seeded Lincoln (Seattle) in a quarterfinal Saturday.

Volleyball

2A

Shadle Park 3, Sammamish 0: The 10th-seeded Highlanders (16-3) swept the 15th-seeded RedHawks (17-5) 25-11, 25-16, 25-13 in a state loser-out.

Shadle faces 11th-seeded Ephrata in a loser-out Saturday.

The Highlanders were swept by seventh-seeded Tumwater 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 in a first-round match.

Columbia River 3, Pullman 0: The top-seeded Rapids (21-0) swept the eighth-seeded Greyhounds (14-6) 25-13, 25-20, 25-11 in a quarterfinal.

Pullman faces fifth-seeded White River in the fifth-place bracket on Saturday.

The Greyhounds beat ninth-seeded Enumclaw 22-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 15-2 in a first-round match.

1A

Freeman 3, Cedar Park Christian 1: The sixth-seeded Scotties (17-3) beat the third-seeded Eagles (18-2) 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22 in a state quarterfinal.

Freeman faces seventh-seeded La Center in a semifinal Saturday.

Freeman swept 11th-seeded Toppenish 25-13, 25-17, 25-20 in a first-round match.

Chelan 3, Lakeside 0: The top-seeded Mountain Goats (16-2) swept the ninth-seeded Eagles (14-7) 25-17, 25-17, 25-7 in a state quarterfinal.

The Eagles face fifth-seeded Nooksack Valley in the fifth-place bracket Saturday.

Lakeside beat eighth-seeded King’s 25-18, 16-25, 28-26, 25-18 in a first-round match.