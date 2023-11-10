Wind advisory issued Saturday for Spokane, West Plains, Palouse

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory as gusts are expected to reach up to 50 mph Saturday in Eastern Washington.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the Spokane area, West Plains and south to the Palouse, according to the National Weather Service Spokane.

Steve Bodnar, meteorologist at the weather service, said to expect sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Northern Lincoln County and the West Plains could reach 55 mph gusts.

He said the strongest winds will blow between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the Spokane area.

Bodnar said strong gusts could affect driving, especially for tall vehicles; damage trees; and cause power outages. Drivers should use caution, the weather service said.

Loose objects, like trampolines, garbage cans and other items that could become projectiles from the high wind speeds, should be secured, Bodnar said.

Light rain is expected to fall Saturday, with less than one-tenth of an inch forecast. Bodnar said most of that rain will likely fall before 5 p.m.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, with low temperatures in the 30s. Wind speeds are expected to drop significantly Sunday, according to the weather service.