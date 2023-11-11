74-year-old Sandpoint man dies in Hayden crash

A 74-year-old Sandpoint man died Saturday after the driver of a truck struck him while he was riding an electric bicycle Friday in Hayden.

A 29-year-old Athol man was driving a Toyota Tundra west on Lancaster Road and the Sandpoint man was traveling north when he was hit by the truck at about 3:10 p.m. on Lancaster Road at the intersection of U.S. Highway 95, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The Sandpoint man was taken to a hospital. He died from his injuries Saturday, troopers said.

Traffic for westbound Lancaster Road and northbound Highway 95 was blocked for about two hours. The names of the two men were not released.

ISP is investigating.