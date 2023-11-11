One cat dead, another missing and four pets rescued in Spokane Valley house fire

One cat died, another is missing and four pets were rescued after a candle started a house on fire Friday night in Spokane Valley.

Firefighters responded to the manufactured home, which had heavy smoke and flames on the backside of the house, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release.

The PulsePoint app indicated firefighters received the fire call at about 9:05 p.m. and responded to the home at 2717 N. Harmony Road.

Occupants of the home evacuated, but five cats were still inside and a dog was in the garage, the release said. Firefighters rescued the dog and three of the cats. The three cats were given oxygen as part of life-saving medical treatment.

The department said one cat died and another was unaccounted for. Crews extinguished the fire within 14 minutes of their arrival.

Spokane Valley Fire Department Capt. Scott Crawford said a lit candle that was too close to a combustible material started the fire. He said there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

Crawford said residents can call the fire department to install smoke alarms for free inside their home.

Residents displaced by the fire will stay with neighbors, according to firefighters.