One person dead in I-90 rollover crash near Sprague

One person died and another was injured after they were thrown from a truck in a rollover crash Saturday on Interstate 90, 1 mile east of Sprague.

Thomas Monaghan, 42, of McCleary, Washington, was driving a 2003 Toyota Tundra east on the interstate at about 12:30 p.m. when he drove off the road and struck two construction barrels, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Monaghan then returned to the road crossing both eastbound lanes, drove into the median and rolled the pickup truck, troopers said. Monaghan and his male passenger, whose identification was pending, were thrown from the truck.

WSP said the passenger died at the scene and Monaghan was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

Drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash and charges are pending against Monaghan, WSP said.

WSP’s photo of the crash on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, showed a truck off the road with several items scattered everywhere.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.