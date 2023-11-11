State roundup: Gonzaga Prep, West Valley girls soccer advance to state quarterfinals
From staff reports
Roundup of Saturday’s high school state tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.
Girls soccer
Gonzaga Prep 3, Puyallup 1: Jennah Wanner scored two goals and the third-seeded Bullpups (16-2) beat the visiting 11th-seeded Vikings (7-3) in a State 4A quarterfinal.
G-Prep will face seventh-seeded Woodinville in a quarterfinal on Friday at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
West Valley 4, Lynden 0: Kyia Silva and Jenna Howe had one goal and one assist apiece and the top-seeded Eagles (20-0) beat the visiting eighth-seeded Lions (9-5-3) in a State 2A quarterfinal at Central Valley High School.
West Valley will face East Valley (Yakima) in a quarterfinal on Friday at Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma.
Lakeside (Seattle) 2, Mead 1: Mia Broom scored two goals and the fourth-seeded Lions (16-2-3) eliminated the visiting 12th-seeded Panthers (13-8) in a State 3A quarterfinal at Interbay Stadium in Seattle.
Kenzie Harkness scored for Mead.
Lincoln (Seattle) 4, Mt. Spokane 1: Mia Van More scored four goals and the seventh-seeded Lynx (10-2) eliminated the visiting 15th-seeded Wildcats (9-2) in a State 3A quarterfinal at Interbay Stadium.
Northwest Christian 3, Highland 2: The visiting Crusaders (14-2) beat the Scotties (17-6) in a State 2B/1B quarterfinal. NWC will face top-seeded Crosspoint in a quarterfinal Friday.
Davenport 2, Cle Elum-Roslyn 1: The Gorillas (13-1) beat the visiting Warriors (10-1) in a State 2B/1B quarterfinal at Freeman High School. Davenport will play against second-seeded Kalama in a quarterfinal on Friday.
Football
Clarkston 44, Woodland 6: Carter Steinwand rushed for two short touchdowns and passed for another, and the eighth-seeded Bantams (8-2) eliminated the ninth-seeded Beavers (8-3) in a State 2A first-round game.
Clarkston faces No. 1 Tumwater, a 70-12 winner over Port Angeles, in a quarterfinal on Saturday.
Anacortes 53, Rogers 12: The second-seeded Seahawks (9-1) beat the visiting 15th-seeded Pirates (7-3) in a State 2A first-round game.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 42, Concrete 26: Carter Pitts rushed for 217 yards with four touchdowns and the sixth-seeded Warriors (9-2) beat the visiting 11th-seeded Lions (7-4) in a State 1B first-round game. ACH will face Mossyrock in a quarterfinal.
Wellpinit 36, Darrington 34: Eighth-seeded Wellpinit (8-2) beat the visiting ninth-seeded Loggers (9-2) in a State 1B first-round game. Wellpinit will play Liberty Bell in a quarterfinal.