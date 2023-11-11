This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Dirty Thirty,” Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

2. “The Exchange,” John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

3. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books)

4. “The Secret: A Jack Reacher Novel,” Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte Press)

5. “Holly,” Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)

6. “Tom Lake: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)

7. “A Fire in the Flesh: A Flesh and Fire Novel,” Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press)

8. “The House of Love and Death,” Andrew Klavan (Mysterious Press)

9. “The Armor of Light: A Novel,” Ken Follett (Viking)

10. “Judgment Prey,” John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

Nonfiction

1. “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears (Gallery Books)

2. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books)

3. “Big Heart Little Stove: Bringing Home Meals & Moments from The Lost Kitchen,” Erin French (Celadon Books)

4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Dinner’s Ready!: 112 Fast and Fabulous Recipes for Slightly Impatient Home Cooks,” Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

5. “Being Henry: the Fonz … and Beyond,” Henry Winkler (Celadon Books)

6. “The Great Disappearance: 31 Ways to be Rapture Ready,” David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

7. “How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen,” David Brooks (Random House)

8. “Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism,” Rachel Maddow (Crown)

9. “Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things,” Adam Grant (Viking)

10. “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life,” Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)