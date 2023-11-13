Apple Cup finale — at least as a conference game — gets kickoff time, TV assignment

PULLMAN – Washington State may not know which conference it’ll be playing in next season, but now it knows what time its last game in the Pac-12 will kick off.

WSU’s road matchup with No. 5 Washington, perhaps the last installment of the Apple Cup, will kick off at 1 p.m. on Fox 28, the conference announced Monday.

The Cougars (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) will be looking for their second straight road win over the Huskies (10-0, 7-0). WSU earned a 40-13 win in Seattle in 2021, but last year UW rolled WSU in Pullman, 51-33.

WSU has one win in the series since 2012.

First, though, WSU hosts Colorado this weekend. Washington visits Oregon State.