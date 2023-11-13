State swimming: Lewis and Clark’s Ava Swigart, East Valley’s Brigid Dinnen bring home state titles

The state girls swim and dive meet was held over the weekend at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way and several Greater Spokane League athletes participated.

The region had a few state champions. Lewis and Clark sophomore Ava Swigart took first in the State 4A 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. East Valley sophomore Brigid Dinnen placed first in the State 2A/1A 100 freestyle and second in the 200 free. Pullman’s Poppy Edge took first in 500 freestyle.

Results of local finishers

4A: 200 freestyle: 1, Ava Swigart (LC) 1:51.82. 500 freestyle: 1, Swigart (LC) 5:02.63. 200 freestyle relay: 14, LC (Anjali Richards, Morgan Herr, Anya Atkinson, Swigart) 1:47.06.

3A: 50 freestyle: 4, Lauren Howe (Cheney) 24.50. 100 freestyle: 13, Howe (Che) 54.71. 200 freestyle relay: 16, Madi Bauman, Bethany Bleam, Kate Kissell, Howe (Che) 1:46.83. 400 freestyle relay: 16, Cheney (Howe, Bleam, Sophie Schaefer, Bauman) 3:54.75.

2A: 100 freestyle: 1, Brigid Dinnen (EV) 52.53. 200 freestyle: 2, Dinnen (EV) 1:54.22; 3, Poppy Edge (Pullman) 1:57.09. 500 freestyle: 1, Edge (Pul) 5:19.46. 200 freestyle relay: Pullman (Edge, Myers, Codi Thomas, Maile Sandberg). 400 freestyle relay: 8, Pullman (Sandberg, Keira Frichette, H. Edge, Estelle Uberuaga) 4:06.32. 100 butterfly: 3, Bree Myers (Pul) 1:00.25. 100 backstroke: 2, Myers (Pul) 1:01.51. 100 breaststroke: 2, Hazel Edge (Pul) 1:11.40; 8, Kiara Donolo (Pul) 1:14.84.