20-year-old man dies in rollover crash near Sprague

The Washington State Patrol identified 20-year-old Steven Rosenberg as the passenger who died in a rollover crash Saturday on Interstate 90 near Sprague.

Thomas Monaghan, 42, was driving a 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup truck on the interstate at about 12:30 p.m. when he drove off the road and struck two construction barrels, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Monaghan then returned to the road crossing both eastbound lanes, drove into the median and rolled the pickup truck, troopers said. Monaghan and Rosenberg, both of McCleary, Washington, were thrown from the truck.

WSP said Rosenberg died at the scene and Monaghan was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. While his exact condition was unclear, Monaghan was listed as stable Tuesday at the hospital, said Allie Hyams, a hospital spokesperson.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt, WSP said. Drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash and charges are pending against Monaghan, WSP said.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.