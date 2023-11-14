Bella Murekatete paces Washington State in win at Montana 61-49

From staff reports

MISSOULA – Bella Murekatete finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds as No. 24 Washington State remained unbeaten with a 61-49 nonconference victory over Montana on Tuesday .

Charlisse Leger-Walker added 19 points and dished out three assists for the Cougars (4-0), and Eleonora Villa added 10 points.

Colfax native Carmen Gfeller paced the Grizzles (0-2) with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Montana lost its season opener to Gonzaga 83-70 on Nov. 6.

The Cougars shot just 37.5% from the floor and 21.4% (3 of 14) from 3-point range, but made up for the offensive struggles by forcing Montana into 19 turnovers.

The Grizzlies shot 33.9% overall and 21.1% (4 of 19) on 3-pointers. They also outrebounded the Cougars 44-39.

Washington State next travels to Prairie View A&M in Texas on Sunday.

• Leger-Walker on Wooden list: Leger-Walker continues to pick up national recognition after being named to the Wooden Award Women’s Player of the Year top-50 watch list.

It is the third straight season the senior has been named to the list.