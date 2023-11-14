Comic-Con badge sale for 2024: It’s now or never

By Lori Weisberg The San Diego Union-Tribune

Fans of Comic-Con will have one last chance this Saturday to score admission to next year’s always sold-out gathering in downtown San Diego.

This final — and biggest — sale, which is open to the general public, will be online only, beginning at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to purchase a badge must have a valid and confirmed Comic-Con Member ID. There is still time to register for an ID by going to this site: https://comic-con.configio.com/ShoppingCart.aspx

While the actual badge sale won’t start until 9 a.m., prospective purchasers can enter an online waiting room anytime, starting at 8 a.m. To enter the queue, head to the Member ID Portal between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. There is no advantage to being among the first to go online, as it is a randomized purchasing process.

Pricing for daily admission remains the same as this year’s convention — $79 for adults, except for Wednesday’s preview night, which is $59, and Sunday, the closing day of the convention, which is $54. Next year’s Comic-Con will be held July 25-29. A badge for preview night, on July 24, can only be purchased if one buys admission for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Those with a valid Member ID will be allowed to purchase badges for up to three people, including themselves. As always, organizers of Comic-Con International advise people interested in attending the convention that demand exceeds supply and therefore not everyone who enters the online waiting room Saturday will be able to purchase a badge.

Earlier this month, a badge sale was held just for people who had attended this year’s Comic-Con. The available allocation was gone within 90 minutes, organizers reported.

Each year’s Comic-Con, which is held in the San Diego Convention Center and also uses the city’s headquarter convention hotels for additional meeting space, attracts some 135,000 attendees over four days.