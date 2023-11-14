EJ Neal, Kyson Rose lead Vandals in thumping of Evergreen State to secure first win

From staff reports

MOSCOW, Idaho – EJ Neal scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 6 from the field as Idaho throttled Evergreen State 88-42 Tuesday in nonconference play at ICCU Arena .

Forward Kyson Rose added 13 points in 13 minutes off the bench for the Vandals (1-2), who earned their first victory of the season and the first victory for Alex Pribble as a Division I head coach.

Idaho, which dropped contests to Washington State and Cal State Northridge to open the year, had its best offensive showing against the Geoducks (1-2) of the NAIA. Idaho shot 52.4% from the floor and 31% (9 of 29) on 3-pointers, while holding Evergreen State to 23% and 20.8%, respectively. The Vandals also dominated in the paint, outscoring the Geoducks 44-4.

The decisive victory also allowed Pribble to open up his bench, as 12 Vandals played at least 10 minutes.

Idaho will remain at home with Division III Pacific Lutheran making a visit Friday. The Vandals play at Seattle University on Nov. 22.