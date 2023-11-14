Idaho hosts job fair Wedensday

The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a job fair on Wednesday in Post Falls that will include about 1,400 job openings in Kootenai County.

Employers seeking workers will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the state office located at 600 N. Thornton St. in Post Falls.

Those seeking workers include Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation, Sunshine Minting, Aerotek, Spokane County Jail, Humanix, Provisional Recruiting, Spokane Public Schools and others.

A complete list of employers can be found at labor.idaho.gov/calendar.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring updated resumes and to be prepared to speak directly with hiring managers about specific openings.

Inflation report prompts rally

Stocks climbed while bond yields sank as an unexpected inflation slowdown bolstered bets the Federal Reserve’s aggressive hiking cycle is now over – and the next move will be a cut in mid-2024.

About 95% of the S&P 500 companies rose, with the gauge up nearly 2%.

Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps, and Nvidia Corp. rallied for a 10th straight session.

Regional banks jumped almost 6%. The Russell 2000 index of small caps added over 5%.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s basket of the most-shorted stocks beat the broader market in a sign some traders are preparing to cover bearish wagers.

Five-year yields plunged 24 basis points to 4.42%. The dollar fell 1.2%.

While Wall Street’s rally could risk further easing of financial conditions – and ultimately complicate the Fed’s job – bets on a “pivot” next year have increased.

Fed swaps indicate the odds of another hike have fallen to almost zero – with the market pricing in a 50 basis-point rate cut by July.

“The last of investors not convinced the Fed is done are likely ‘throwing in the towel’,” said Bryce Doty at Sit Fixed Income Advisors. “The next Fed action is more likely to be a cut next summer than another rate increase.”

To Chris Larkin at ETrade from Morgan Stanley, while the cooler-than-expected numbers will likely encourage some investors to start planning for 2024 rate cuts, the Fed will probably continue to fight that narrative.

“They’ve run a long race, and they won’t quit just because the finish line appears to be a little closer,” Larkin noted.

To Chris Zaccarelli at Independent Advisor Alliance, whether or not the economy can stay out of recession remains to be seen, but the market should continue to rally as investors begin to accept the view that higher rates are off the table.

The drop in inflation suggests that recent monetary policy has been doing its job, which makes the prospect of a “soft landing” ever more likely, according to Richard Flynn at Charles Schwab UK.

The news reinforces the probability that officials will “hold off” from further rate hikes, he noted.

From staff and wire reports