100 years ago in Spokane: A woman said her marriage stemmed from an abduction in Kansas City, and the Goldie Flaugher murder trial had begun

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A Spokane woman claimed she was abducted from her home, drugged and forced to marry Bert L. Hendrick – a man she had never seen.

In a divorce court filing, Rachel J. Hedrick claimed that when she regained her senses, she escaped from the deserted house where she had been taken and made her way home to her parents. This occurred four years earlier, when she was 17, in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was in possession of a marriage certificate, which stated that she was married to Bert Hendrick on Jan. 31, 1919, in Kansas City. The marriage was apparently presided over by “J.N. Moore, ordained minister.”

In her complaint, she said she had never seen either the minister or the bridegroom, to her knowledge. A search had failed to reveal the whereabouts of either man.

She filed the divorce papers in Spokane, where she now lived. She was asking the court to void the marriage.

From the murder beat: John Hardiman’s murder trial for the shooting death of his “sweetheart,” Goldie Flaugher, began with opening arguments.

The prosecutor said he would prove that Hardiman borrowed a gun by claiming he wanted to “shoot a cat.” The prosecutor said Hardiman told friends he planned to “settle” things with Flaugher, “now or never.”

The defense attorney said he would prove that Flaugher, not Hardiman, was in possession of the gun, and that it went off during a struggle. He also asserted that when Hardiman said, “Jealousy! Jealousy! Jealousy!” to officers at the scene, he meant that Goldie Flaugher was jealous.