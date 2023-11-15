Dear Kiantha: Election results offer chance to look at city through different lens

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dear Kiantha,

I am over the moon about the results of last week’s election and so proud of Spokane for the big turnout to vote for our new Mayor Lisa Brown, new City Council President Betsy Wilkerson and the newly elected City Council members.

With these strong voices in leadership, would you agree that we are on the precipice of a new beginning in Spokane?

Dear Friend,

The long and short of it is, yes, I do agree that we are on the precipice of a new beginning in Spokane as a result of the change in leadership we saw happen during last week’s election. However, it is slightly more complicated than that.

Spokane voters spoke out through the democratic process and made their voices heard. Those voices indicated that the majority (of those who voted) wanted to see change in the city’s administration. Voters agreed in volume with the agendas proposed by the winners of last week’s elections.

With that said, a new beginning implies that the new city administrators will magically step into office and make everything new. In truth, what we have is an opportunity to look at old issues through a new and wider lens. There is nothing magical about the hard work that lies ahead. They will need our help.

Success in Spokane is going to require collaboration, a melding of the new and the old. There must be room at the table for those who see the world through varying perspectives. That is the only way everyone is truly represented in policy and governance.

I would suggest we use this new beginning as an opportunity to model a culture of belonging, true bipartisanship with civility as our anchor.

What I am over the moon about is knowing that Spokane will continue to shift and grow as we move forward with additional diverse and committed voices at the tables that count.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha