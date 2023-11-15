‘High speed’ may be a factor in fatal Deer Park motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday evening in Deer Park after colliding with an SUV, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Just before 5:30 p.m., witnesses saw a motorcyclist speed past them at 80-100 mph, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies also flashed their lights at the motorcyclist, traveling south on North Colville Road, signaling the driver to slow down. They then observed the motorcycle turn east on Crawford Street at a roundabout.

At the same time, a woman driving an SUV turned west on Crawford . She had two minors in the car, deputies said. When she turned, she saw a headlight approaching her car and tried to speed up to avoid a collision, but the motorcycle crashed into the back of the car.

A citizen rushed to perform CPR on the motorcyclist, but once paramedics arrived, the rider was pronounced dead.