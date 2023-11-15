Report: Sounders re-sign goalkeeper Stefan Frei through 2025 season

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Stefan Frei will be in goal for the Sounders for at least two more years, according to a report Wednesday by Sounder At Heart. The club declined to comment.

Frei, who’ll be 38 in April, was originally acquired via trade from Toronto in 2013. He signed a two-year deal in 2021 and made $650,000 this season, according to figures provided by the MLS Players Association.

The mainstay keeper won the MLS Golden Glove award with a league-leading 14 clean sheets, which broke Frei’s club record of 13 shutouts set in 2017. He tacked on two more clean sheets during the best-of-three opening round playoff series against FC Dallas.

Seattle advanced to the Western Conference semifinal with a 1-0 win against Dallas in the decisive Game 3 last week. The club will resume their playoff run after the current FIFA international break.

The second-seeded Sounders will host No. 3 seed Los Angeles FC on Nov. 26 at Lumen Field. The remainder of the postseason is single elimination; if level at the end of regulation, there will be extra time then a penalty shootout, if needed.

Frei replaced midfielder Nico Lodeiro as captain in August, but teammates always regarded him as a leader in the locker room. He was in goal for Seattle’s MLS Cup championships in 2016 and 2019, four Western Conference titles and the 2014 Supporters’ Shield.

Craig Waibel, the Lewis and Clark High School alum who’s the club’s general manager and chief soccer officer, signed forward Jordan Morris, midfielder Cristian Roldan and defender Nouhou to contract extensions earlier this season.