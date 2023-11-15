Spokane home sales drop 13.6%

Spokane area homes sales dropped 13.6 percent in October compared to the same month in 2022, according to statistics released this week by Spokane Realtors.

Some 436 homes sold last month compared to 508 in 2022.

However, the median price spent for homes remained virtually the same at about $395,000.

The number of available homes was up 2.8%. Some 1,105 homes were on the market, which represented a 2.5 month supply, according to the association.

However, fewer homeowners put their properties on the market.

Listings in October were down 2.3% over 2022.

Several eyedrop products recalled

Kilitch Healthcare India Ltd. recalled 27 types of eyedrops sold in U.S. stores nationwide because they may be unsafe, U.S. regulators said.

The Food and Drug Administration warned consumers last month not to purchase or use store-brand eyedrops from Walmart Inc., CVS Health Corp., Target Corp. and other companies “due to risk of eye infection,” without naming Kilitch as the manufacturer.

Bloomberg reported Nov. 10 that Kilitch made the eyedrops in an unsanitary factory in India where some workers went barefoot and others fabricated test results that gave the appearance of product safety.

FDA inspectors visited the Kilitch facility for the first time in mid-October where they witnessed several health violations, Bloomberg’s reporting showed.

Among them were microbiologists filling in backdated test results that purported to show batches of eyedrops were sterile.

Samples taken during the inspection revealed bacterial contamination.

