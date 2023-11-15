Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl resigns, plans to leave post at end of year

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl will resign from his position at the end of the year, he announced in a Wednesday press release.

“After almost 30 years serving the community of Spokane, it is time to close this chapter of my career,” Meidl wrote in a statement. “It has been an incredible blessing and honor to work every day toward creating a safer community and working with the truly amazing men and women of the Spokane Police Department.”

Meidl has recommended that Assistant Chief Justin Lundgren assume the role of interim chief, though that decision ultimately belongs to Mayor-elect Lisa Brown, said Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys.

Meidl has been with the Spokane Police Department since 1994 and served in a plethora of roles including working as a detective, SWAT Team member, on the special investigations unit, internal affairs lieutenant and liaison to the office of the police ombudsman. He was named police chief in 2016 by then-Mayor David Condon. Prior to his appointment, Meidl was serving as assistant chief.

Before his hiring, Meidl faced some controversy over his participation in a salute in federal court to Karl Thompson, the former Spokane police officer convicted of civil rights violations in the 2006 death of Otto Zehm.

More recently, Meidl faced demands from local activists to resign over what they called inappropriate communication with local business leaders that amounted to a shadow effort to undermine police reforms and hurt liberal political opponents.

Meidl did not give a specific reason for his imminent retirement, which will be effective Dec. 31, though he noted the burden borne by his family due to his job responsibilities.

“I thank my family for their support and encouragement,” Meidl wrote. “The long hours, the weeknights and weekends attending events to connect with community and represent SPD at as many events as feasible, came at a cost to you all.”

The announcement was made a week after the general election in which Mayor Nadine Woodward lost her re-election bid to Mayor-elect Lisa Brown. Brown recently told The Spokesman-Review that she had not made any decisions on whether to retain Meidl.

In a brief Wednesday interview, Brown thanked Meidl for his years of service and said she had been informed of Meidl’s pending resignation this afternoon while attempting to schedule a conversation with him and Lundgren. She still anticipates meeting with both department leaders to discuss the department’s needs and other matters.

“I’m open to whatever kind of conversation he wants to have,” Brown said.

Brown has not yet determined the process for hiring Meidl’s replacement, though she said she would immediately begin putting together a plan for once she is sworn in.

The incoming mayor will be faced with filling a number of vacant cabinet positions, including the City Administrator, a position currently filled on an interim basis by Spokane parks director Garrett Jones. Brown has also previously stated she intends to replace city spokesman Brian Coddington and Chief Financial Officer Tonya Wallace.

In an emailed statement, Woodward thanked Meidl for his leadership and called the chief’s departure “bittersweet.”

“I am excited for Chief Meidl, his family, and his next chapter,” Woodward wrote. “At the same time, his departure leaves a huge void in the community and the department.”

Meidl thanked Woodward for her leadership and support of both the department and himself personally, and wished Brown success as she prepares to take the helm on Jan. 1.

“I wish Mayor-elect Brown success in continuing the ongoing journey to make Spokane a safe and healthy city,” Meidl stated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.