100 years ago in Spokane: The LC football team received a hero’s welcome by their opponents in Toledo they day before the two teams would face off

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Lewis and Clark High School football team was “royally welcomed by the students of Scott High school” in Toledo, Ohio, and treated to a show and a city tour.

The LC Tigers were scheduled to take the field the next day against Scott High in a clash of two undefeated schools.

Star LC halfback Herbert “Butch” Meeker reported via telegraph that every LC player was in the “pink of condition” and determined to win the game. They “realize that they are representing the entire West.”

Meanwhile, the Spokane Daily Chronicle announced it would provide a complete play-by-play of the game, relayed via telegraph and megaphone, at a public gathering in the Davenport Hotel’s Hall of Doges.

The Chronicle also reported bets were running heavily in LC’s favor at a Spokane cigar store, marvelously named Smith’s Dope.

From the murder trial beat: Coroner A.C. Baker testified in John L. Hardiman’s murder trial that Goldie Flaugher could have fired the shot that killed her.

This bolstered Hardiman’s defense, in which he claimed that Flaugher, his “sweetheart,” had been in possession of the gun, and it went off when he struggled with her for it.

Also, several of Flaugher’s friends testified that in the days before her death, Flaugher said, “I wish I were were dead,” and, “If I had a gun, I would kill myself.” She was upset that Hardiman had given another girl some jewelry.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1960: U.S. marshals escort four Black girls to previously all-white public schools in New Orleans.