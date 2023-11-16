2-car collision hospitalizes 4 near George

By Jenni Rodas The Wenatchee World

GEORGE — One Moses Lake and three Wenatchee residents were hospitalized Wednesday after a collision in George.

A 2022 Honda CR-V driven by Rosalio P. Ibarra of Bridgeport was traveling northbound at 3:23 p.m. when it struck 1996 Honda Accord driven by Jennifer K. Hill of Moses Lake on Highway 281, according to a release from the Washington State Patrol.

Both cars were totaled.

Hill, 34, was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center and Honda CRV passengers, Antelia Hernandez Garcia, 45, Diego, Ibarra, 9 and Jennifer E. Ibarra-Hernandez, 26, all of Wenatchee, were transported to Confluence Health Hospital, the release said.

Rosalio P. Ibarra, 56, was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.