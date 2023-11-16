Cheney police: Child in custody after police find explosive devices following threat to bomb school

A child was arrested after police found three improvised explosive devices he claimed to have made to bomb a local school, according to the Cheney Police Department.

Police received a report at about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday of a bomb made by the child, police said in a news release.

With the help of other local law enforcement agencies and Fairchild Air Force Base, all three explosive devices were recovered, police said. Two devices were retrieved from a Cheney residence and the third was located at a Spokane County residence.

In response to the threat, police and a military dog specializing in explosives detection searched and cleared WIN Academy, a high school program that’s part of Cheney Public Schools.

The release said Cheney Middle School and transportation facilities were also searched and deemed free from any threats. Law enforcement authorities confirmed Cheney schools were safe to resume normal operations.

Police said the suspect was not in the city limits when the threat was reported, and the devices were unable to be detonated from his location.

Cheney police officials did not immediately respond to phone calls Thursday.