Man accused of trying to lure 13-year-old girl into his car in Liberty Lake

A 59-year-old man was arrested after Liberty Lake police allege he tried luring a 13-year-old girl inside his vehicle.

Larry Munyon was charged with child luring and booked into the Spokane County Jail, according to a police news release.

Officers spoke with the father of the 13-year-old and discovered she had been approached by an unknown man in a white car near Liberty Lake Road and Sprague Avenue Sunday. The man was reported to have asked the girl to get inside the vehicle numerous times before stopping the vehicle in front of the child, blocking her path, officers said.

The girl called her father for help. Police said Munyon was still on scene when the father arrived. Munyon fled after the father told him he was calling the police, officers said.

With the help of a Flock license plate recognition camera, police identified Munyon as the suspect and arrested him.

Munyon made his first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court and is scheduled for an arraignment Nov. 29.

KHQ reported Munyon was released from jail on his own recognizance Thursday.