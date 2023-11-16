Sean Combs accused of rape, sex trafficking by R&B singer Cassie

By Herb Scribner and Anne Branigin Washington Post

Sean Combs, the hip-hop mogul who helped define the genre’s sound, is facing accusations of rape, sex trafficking and physical abuse by his former romantic partner Cassie, an R&B singer who was once signed to his Bad Boy record label.

Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit against the influential music producer in Manhattan’s District Court on Thursday. According to the suit, the abuse began soon after the then-19-year-old singer joined the label in 2005.

The suit describes Combs, who was 37 when they met, as a “vicious, cruel and controlling man” who lured Cassie into a romantic relationship and “almost immediately assert(ed) possession and control over her.”

“The truth, however, is that Cassie – Ms. Casandra Ventura – was held down by Mr. Combs and endured over a decade of his violent behavior and disturbed demands,” reads the lawsuit, which includes a trigger warning for “highly graphic information of a sexual nature, including sexual assault.”

According to the lawsuit, during the course of their relationship, Combs introduced Cassie to “a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse,” frequently beat her, forced her to engage in sex acts with male sex workers and raped the singer when she attempted to leave him.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” said Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs. “For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a payday.”

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Ventura said in a statement.

Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, said in a statement, “No human should have to endure what Ms. Ventura has endured. Her ability and willingness to speak up against the abuse she suffered, and seeking to hold accountable her abuser and those who enabled the abuse, is a testament to her strength and resilience. We are honored to represent this brave victim in her pursuit of justice.”

Wigdor also responded to Brafman’s statement, saying, “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit. She rejected his efforts and decided to give a voice to all woman who suffer in silence. Ms. Ventura should be applauded for her bravery.”