STCU’s Myhre honored by publication

STCU Chief Financial Officer Lindsey Myhre has been named one of the 15 most powerful women in credit unions by American Banker magazine.

Myhre started her career 23 years ago as an account assistant.

“Lindsey has had a huge impact on STCU’s culture and growth,” said Ezra Eckhardt, STCU president and CEO, in a news release.

“Her values are reflected throughout the organization, from our ‘here for good’ approach to servicing members and the community, to our commitment to the success and wellbeing of employees.”

The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions is a part of American Banker’s continued coverage of the progress in diversity, equity and inclusion throughout financial services, according to the release.

The mother of two daughters, Myhre is a consistent volunteer in the East Valley School District, serving as president of the EVHS Booster Club.

Raised in Colville, Wash., Myhre earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration – finance, from Western Washington University. As an employee, she used STCU’s tuition reimbursement program to fund an MBA through Western Governors University.

“I have a passion for numbers, I have a passion for people, and I have a passion for the community,” Myhre said in the release.

She also serves as a mentor for the Gonzaga University Foundational Leadership individual leadership program (formerly Emerging Leaders Program).

Whitworth gets $25K Gesa grant

Whitworth University announced this week that is has been named recipient of Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant award of $25,000

This is the second time Whitworth has received an award from Gesa.

“We were so blessed to receive a $15,000 grant from Gesa last year,” Josh Hibbard, Whitworth’s vice president for enrollment management, said in a news release.

“That funding allowed us to make important upgrades to the Military & Veterans Resource Center (MAVRC), which is a place for our veterans to gather in community.”

Gesa’s Local Heroes Grant Program offers funding to organizations that assist local heroes in Washington, such as firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement, teachers and veterans. This year, 42 organizations were awarded through Gesa’s Local Heroes program.

“Gesa is honored to support the Local Heroes in our community whose selfless dedication and unwavering commitment betters the lives of those across Washington,” said Don Miller, president and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.

“We are inspired by the remarkable efforts of Whitworth that continue to make a positive and lasting impact, and we’re thrilled to honor their work with our Local Heroes Grant award today.”

From staff reports