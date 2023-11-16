Marijuana master Snoop Dogg announces he’s giving up smoking

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Pot proponent Snoop Dogg is seemingly dropping his obsessive weed habit.

The 16-time Grammy-nominated hip-hop star, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, announced on Thursday that he’s giving up smoking.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” he posted on Instagram, without offering any more specifics.

Snoop, who has his own line of cannabis products, has been a marijuana advocate throughout his 30-year rap career — dating back to his debut on Dr. Dre’s marijuana-themed opus “The Chronic” in 1992.

The 52-year-old Long Beach, California, native has notoriously smoked weed in public spaces, and revealed to Howard Stern in 2019 that he even hired a personal blunt roller.

During a 2022 appearance on “The Martha Stewart Podcast,” Snoop confessed that he smokes between 15 to 25 of his “special cigarettes” — as she referred to them. The 82-year-old lifestyle guru has collaborated with the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper on multiple TV and business ventures.

“The thing is when I’m with Martha, she’s the secondhand queen,” he joked. “I make sure she gets all the secondhand smoke.”

Though marijuana is widely believed to be relatively harmless, a pair of recent studies found that older adults who use the drug have more risk of heart attack or stroke when hospitalized than nonusers and are more likely to develop heart failure if they are a daily user.

The American Heart Association recommends against smoking tobacco or marijuana because of the potential damaging effects on the heart, lungs and blood vessels.