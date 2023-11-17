Mariners trade RP Isaiah Campbell for infielder Luis Urias from Red Sox

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

With the nontender deadline looming for arbitration-eligible players Friday evening, the Mariners were one of multiple teams making trades for players that were likely not to be tendered major league contracts from their teams.

The Mariners acquired infielder Luis Urias from the Red Sox in exchange for right-handed reliever Isaiah Campbell.

Urias, 26, is a right-handed hitting utility infielder with 445 games of MLB experience. He posted a career .234/.333/.385 slash line in 1,641 plate appearances.

Campbell, 26, made his MLB debut this season and appeared in 27 games, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.83 ERA. In 28 2/3 innings, he struck out 33 hitters with 13 walks.