Spokane Valley deputy who shot man in alleged domestic violence incident identified

The deputy who shot a man suspected of trying to break into a Spokane Valley home Tuesday night has been identified.

Deputy Anthony Gosline, 28, has worked with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office since February 2021 and is assigned to the Spokane Valley police patrol division, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. Gosline was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in a deputy shooting.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on the 6800 block of East 10th Avenue, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, had a domestic violence warrant for his arrest and a no-contact order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

The sheriff’s office said the man left the residence and then returned with a gun.

Deputies detained the man, and at some point Gosline fired at him, Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis said outside the scene Tuesday.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. His condition was unclear Friday.

Deputies saw a firearm near the location where the suspect was shot and fell to the ground, deputies said.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating.