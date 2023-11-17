State soccer roundup: West Valley beats East Valley (Yakima) to advance into state championship game

From staff reports

The ball fell just right for West Valley’s Anastacia Thompson.

Thompson scored a rebound in the 40th minute to lift top-seeded West Valley over East Valley (Yakima) 1-0 in a State 2A semifinal game at Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma.

Already set for the best state finish in team history, the Eagles advance to Saturday’s championship game against seventh-seeded Ridgefield. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

WV missed a chance at postseason revenge. The Spudders beat third-seeded Columbia River 1-0 in the other semifinal. Columbia River beat WV in last year’s quarterfinals.

2B/1B

Goalie Jessica Meyer kept a clean sheet to send second-seeded Kalama to a 2-0 win over Davenport in a state semifinal game at Federal Way Stadium.

The third-seeded Gorillas will take on fifth-seeded Northwest Christian for third and fourth places. NWC lost to top-seeded Crosspoint 3-2 in the other semifinal.