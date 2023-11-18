No. 5 UW Huskies hang on to beat No. 10 Oregon State 22-20, clinch spot in Pac-12 Championship

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

CORVALLIS, Ore. – With 14 minutes left in the third quarter Saturday, Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw his second interception to UW cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. The fifth-ranked Huskies took over on the enemy’s 22-yard line, with a 22-10 lead and an opportunity to extend it.

In that moment, a 17-game winning streak seemed relatively secure.

Instead, the Beavers ripped off 10 consecutive second-half points, but the Huskies managed to hold on for a 22-20 win and a spot in the Pac-12 championship game in two weeks.

Following that fateful interception, UW tight end Quentin Moore was called for a holding penalty on first-and-10, backing up the Huskies. After three consecutive short completions failed to move the sticks, sophomore Grady Gross knocked through a 34-yard field goal … which was nullified by a Quentin Moore false start.

Rather than deflating a rain-drenched crowd inside Reser Stadium, UW granted Oregon State a game-saving reprieve. The Beavers didn’t waste it.

Oregon State promptly produced a 16-play, 78-yard siege, culminating in a 5-yard Damien Martinez touchdown trot that narrowed the deficit to 22-17. The possession lasted nine minutes and 56 seconds, the second-longest scoring drive a UW defense has ever endured.

And after stomaching a bombardment of body blows, the Huskies were unable to answer, producing back-to-back punts in the second half. Oregon State added a 10-play, 50-yard drive, ending in a 35-yard Atticus Sappington field goal that shrunk the deficit to 22-20.

With 7:55 left, OSU took over on its own 5-yard line, needing a field goal to win. That drive ended abruptly on the Beaver 47-yard line, when a Uiagalelei pass attempt for tight end Jack Velling on fourth-and-5 soared high and incomplete.

The Huskies also started hot – producing a 10-play, 63-yard touchdown drive on their first possession. UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed four of five passes for 51 yards on the march, culminating in a floating 12-yard touchdown to wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Penix then missed nine straight passes in a steady rainstorm.

Of course, Oregon State – which entered the game with 12 interceptions (10th in the nation) and 53 pass breakups (19th) – deserves some credit as well.

And the Beavers also owned an antidote to the elements. They rushed for 42 yards, seven yards per carry and a 3-yard Martinez touchdown in a 10-play, 75-yard march that tied the game at 7-7. The 6-0, 232-pound Martinez ultimately trampled through tackles for 111 rushing yards, 5.6 yards per carry and two touchdowns.

At which point, the teams started trading mistakes. First, an Oregon State snap sailed over the head of punter Josh Green for a Husky safety. UW appeared set to extend a 9-7 second-quarter lead, but a 43-yard Dillon Johnson run ended with a chase-down fumble by Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo on the Beavers’ 9-yard line. And one play later, the Beavs gave it right back – as wide receiver Anthony Gould was stripped by Husky linebacker Carson Bruener. The Huskies punched it in three plays later, with Penix logging his third rushing touchdown in his last three games.

But despite the rain, and a formidable OSU secondary, the Penix-Odunze connection continued to produce. Penix found his standout receiver for a 32-yard score late in the second quarter, lengthening the lead to 22-10.