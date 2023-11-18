State roundup: Wilbur-Creston-Keller advances to 1B semifinal

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school state tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Football

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 98, Naselle 44: Kalub Dreger rushed 18 times for 396 yards and six touchdowns, Preston Michel added 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and the second-seeded Wildcats (12-0) eliminated the visiting 10th-seeded Comets (11-2) in a 1B state quarterfinal game. Jacob Lindstrom had two passing touchdowns and one rushing score for the Comets. The Wildcats will play the Mossyrock Vikings next Saturday in the state semifinals.

Tumwater 42, Clarkston 6: The top-seeded Thunderbirds (13-0) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Bantams (8-3) in a 2A quarterfinal game.

Northwest Christian 41, Toledo 0: The third-seeded Crusaders (11-0) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Riverhawks (9-3) in a 2B state quarterfinal game.

Mossyrock 46, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 30: The third-seeded Vikings (10-1) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Warriors (9-3) in a 1B state quarterfinal game.