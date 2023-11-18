This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Fourth Wing,” (Special Edition) by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
3. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower)
4. “Resurrection Walk,” Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
5. “The Exchange,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. “Dirty Thirty,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)
7. “The Secret: A Jack Reacher Novel,” Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
8. “Clive Cussler: The Corsican Shadow,” Dirk Cussler (Putnam)
9. “Holly,” Stephen King (Scribner)
10. “The Olympian Affair,” Jim Butcher (Ace)
Nonfiction
1. “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears (Gallery)
2. “My Name Is Barbra,” Barbra Streisand (Viking)
3. “The Great Disappearance: 31 Ways to be Rapture Ready,” David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)
4. “Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism,” Rachel Maddow (Crown)
5. “Being Henry: the Fonz … and Beyond,” Henry Winkler (Celadon)
6. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Dinner’s Ready!: 112 Fast and Fabulous Recipes for Slightly Impatient Home Cooks,” Ree Drummond (Morrow)
7. “Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America,” Ted Cruz (Regnery)
8. “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life,” Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)
9. “Elon Musk,” Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Every Moment Holy, Volume III: The Work of the People,” Douglas Kaine McKelvey (Every Moment Holy)